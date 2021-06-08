City of College Station offering low-cost, low joint impact pool workouts

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Are you looking for a fun workout that will be easy on your joints and your wallet?

Well, the City of College Station has you covered. This summer, bun off the extra-quarantine calories through the power of water exercise.

Indeed, these no-pressure pace courses mean you get to focus on your own intensity, rather than worrying about falling behind the instructor.

Plus, being in the water means you can comfortably work on balance without worrying about falling

The Parks & Recreation Department offers several aqua fitness classes for ages 15 and up at Cindy Hallaran Pool. The 25-yard, zero-depth pool has a beach entry that gently slopes to a depth of four feet.

The water fitness class will move to Adamson Lagoon in mid-August.

You can also get an Aqua Fitness pass, which is good for Water Fitness, Aqua HIIT, and Aqua Boot Camp. Sample a single-class drop-in pass for $3 and, if interested, buy an unlimited pass for $100.

Passes can be purchased at the Cindy Hallaran Pool or online at rectrac.cstx.gov.

Aqua Fitness Classes Available This Summer

Water Fitness - These sessions provide enjoyable and practical exercises that enhance cardiopulmonary capacity, strength, and flexibility.

Physically fit, prenatal, postnatal, post-operative, sedentary individuals, and those with arthritis or muscle injuries are encouraged to participate.

Mon.- Fri. • June 1-Aug. 13 • 9-10 a.m. • Cindy Hallaran Pool

Mon., Wed. & Fri. • Aug. 16-Sept. 24 • 9-10 a.m. • Adamson Lagoon

Aqua HIIT - These classes take your fitness to the next level with a vigorous workout that brings intensity without the impact. It includes a combination of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), steady-state cardio, and resistance exercises.

Tue. • June 1-Aug. 10 • 7:30-8:30 a.m. • Cindy Hallaran Pool

Aqua Boot Camp - These adult classes offer a high-intensity, interval workout that uses resistance equipment. It combines strength training and aerobic conditioning with water resistance to give you an incredible overall body workout.

Thu. • June 3-Aug. 12 • 7:30-8:30 a.m. • Cindy Hallaran Pool

"Make this summer count as you improve your fitness and well-being through our Aqua Fitness programs. Your body will thank you!" the City of College Station wrote on their official website regarding these class offerings.

