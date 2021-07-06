City of College Station holding a public hearing on Community Action Plan, July 6

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On July 6, the City of College Station will be holding a public hearing regarding its Community Action Plan.

The hearing will be held at the Lincoln Recreation Center, located at 1000 Eleanor Street, and will start at 6 P.M.

According to the city's Community Development Department, the funding is derived from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is intended to support low-income populations.

This funding is open, but not limited to, being used for city improvements such as street repairs and new sidewalks... to even supporting local non-profits.

For more information, attendees are encouraged to contact College Station's Community Development Department at 979-764-3778.

Location: 1000 Eleanor Street, College Station, TX 77840

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”