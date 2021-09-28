City of College Station celebrating National Good Neighbor Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sept 28. is National Good Neighbor Day, and locally, the City of College Station is encouraging residents to promote community.

Those interested in taking part can consider hosting events like a cleanup day or even a group walk around the neighborhood. Other options include joining neighborhood Facebook groups and taking part in virtual get-togethers, as well as exchanging contact information.

"It's just important to get connected if there's ever anything you need or your neighbor needs, you can make sure you already have their contact information," said Esmeralda Casas, neighborhood and community relations coordinator, City of College Station."...that is the first step of getting to know each other."

The City of College Station also has complimentary welcome bags available for residents looking to welcome new neighbors into the community.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

