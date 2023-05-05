City of Caldwell to have 'Imagine the Possibilities' tour Saturday

CALDWELL, Texas — The city of Caldwell has a historic downtown from many restaurants to local businesses – many that have been here for generations and it’s the city’s goal to keep them here for many years to come.

Molly Marsh has spent nearly 60 years here – her whole life – and says she’s excited about the possible growth ahead.

“I remember when I was a 'knee-knocker' coming in and it was a thriving little town," Marsh said. "Other big business one-stop-shops, I think that kind of got rid of that small town love. We are trying to build that back up and have different things and different boutiques.”

One way of building that back up is a new initiative for the city — called “Imagine The Possibilities” — showcasing properties for sale or lease available to become future restaurants, lofts, and or retail spaces.

15 ABC spoke with the chairman of the board for Caldwell Main Street — Betsy Welhausen — about what this initiative could mean for the historic town.

“It’s an opportunity, not just for the City of Caldwell to fill these old buildings, but for people who are looking for a more affordable place to start a business and to expand their business to a different location," Welhausen said. "Caldwell is a great opportunity right now for investors.”

Melissa Brune remembers visiting Caldwell with her grandmother.

Now she owns Lissa’s Restyled Sip and Shop — which has been a staple to Downtown since 2016 — and not only wants to bring more to downtown, but bring in businesses where families can make memories.

“It’s huge, it kind of makes your heart smile and makes you feel like you’ve accomplished something and when you can bring your history into to the building that is also sweet.” Said Brune

More information on “Imagine the Possibilities” can be found by CLICKING HERE.