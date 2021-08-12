City of Bryan's Youth Advisory Commission accepting applicants till Sept. 3

BRYAN, TEXAS — The City of Bryan is seeking teenagers ages 13 to 18 to join the city's Youth Advisory Commission.

The commission provides a voice for the teens of Bryan. It's open to students in grades 7 and up, and who are enrolled in a Bryan public, private, parochial, or home school. The Youth Advisory Commission operates as an advisor to the Bryan City Council and advises the council on how they can improve the lives of teens in Bryan.

Bryan teens interested in the program can apply online on the City of Bryan's website.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 3.

