City of Bryan working to become an official 'Music Friendly' destination

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan is on its way to becoming a "Music Friendly" community.

This Monday, Oct. 18, the Texas Music Office (TMO) and AdventGX will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop in Bryan.

Bryan's workshop will be the first step in the certification process to becoming an official TMO Music Friendly Community.

Through this state program, Texas communities are evaluated to see if they truly foster and support a local music industry.

Upon certification, Bryan will join 30 other Texas cities that have earned the highly coveted "Music Friendly" recognition.

A TMO director will be in attendance to explain what is a Music Friendly Community designation and answer any community questions.

"As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Bryan to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

The event is open to the general public.

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Bryan

Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S Main St.

Bryan, TX 77803