City of Bryan to host free Thanksgiving meal event

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Meal event Saturday, Nov. 13, as part of its 150th-anniversary celebrations.

The free event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos Expo located at 5827 Leonard Road.

Those in attendance will be treated to a buffet meal, musical entertainment and a program.

RSVPs will be required in order to attend as seats are limited, the deadline to RSVP is set for Oct 22.

Anyone with questions regarding the event is encouraged to contact Cheleen McQuaide in the City Secretary's Office at 979-209-5008 or email her at cmcquaide@bryantx.gov.

Click here to RSVP today.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!