City of Bryan to be recognized through daytime Emmy nominated film Rekindling Christmas

BRYAN, TX — Some of you may remember the making of Rekindling Christmas, the film shot in the heart of downtown Bryan in January 2020. The film just received a daytime Emmy nomination.

Bryan became a certified film-friendly community in August of 2016 and the certification gives communities the chance to host major productions and attract tourism.

Downtown Bryan has undergone a major revitalization project since the early 2000s. Allowing films like Rekindling Christmas to showcase the work that has been done to revive the area.

"The love that was put into downtown Bryan showed through," said Ashley Atwood, Producer, Executive Producer and lead actress for Rekindling Christmas.

Ashley Atwood was born and raised in Bryan. While visiting she was inspired to film the now nominated movie in her hometown.

"It's also really great that the project has deep ties to the Bryan-College Station area with several actors," said Kim Leblanc, Production and community relations specialist with Texas Film Commission."

The roots of the Lone Star State run deeper than on screen, with other actors and production crew members from Texas as well.

"That's my favorite part is how everything clicked. All of the things clicked into place so quickly," Atwood says. "It was magical, I use that word a lot to describe this movie, but it really was magical."

This heartwarming film not only showcased Bryan but also added economic development and job opportunities.

"There are a wide range of reasons that our office of Texas Film Commissions does the work that we do. But it's primarily economic development and job creation," added Leblanc.

The chemistry captured on screen has left an impression on audiences putting the film in the running to earn a national accolade and also encouraging tourism.

"Film tourism is a substantial industry and a type of tourism that we do see visitors that will travel across the state of Texas just to visit locations that have been utilized," Leblanc shared.

No matter what the outcome is, Bryan will always be home to Atwood.

"It's a special place, proud to be from Bryan," Atwood says with gratitude.

The daytime Emmy winners will be announced on Sunday.

The Texas Film Commission will be holding their inaugural film-friendly Texas forum at South Park Ranch in Parker Texas on September 24 and 25 for anyone wanting to learn more about their film-friendly certification program.