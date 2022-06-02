City of Bryan launches sensory-friendly swim days for the summer

BRYAN, Texas — Today is the day and we're not just talking about June 1st.

The Bryan Aquatic Center is kicking off its first sensory swimming day at their Sadie Thomas location.

This summer everyone will have a chance to dip in on all the fun. With more inclusivity as the main priority for the Aquatics and Athletics coordinator for the city of Bryan Lexi Durbin, the city is launching its first-ever sensory-friendly swimming days.

”I was looking around at other programs being offered in other cities of Texas and across the U.S. And something that’s being pushed right now is adaptive aquatics and adaptive recreation,” said Lexi Durbin, Aquatics and Athletics coordinator for the city of Bryan.

The Sadie Thomas pool in Bryan will reduce the use of loud noises once a month in an effort to provide a sensory-friendly experience.

“Our sensory-friendly swim days is we're going to try and eliminate any extra senses that might be heightened when you’re in an aquatic environment,” Durbin said.

Today's launch marks just the beginning as Durbin explains, “I would love for this first step to really catapult us into doing more things like this may be making it more permanent where every Wednesday we do this ... or maybe even more days during the week."

Durbin hopes community members provide feedback on their experience so her team can continue providing the best to the City of Bryan.

The Sadie Thomas pool in Bryan will host two more sensory swim days on July 6 and August 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.