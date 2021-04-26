City of Bryan hiring summer lifeguards!

BRYAN, TX — As summer inches nearer, the City of Bryan is actively recruiting for lifeguards to help with their swimming activities!

On April 26, they shared their top five reasons as to why this might be the perfect summer job for you. Including...

You can make a difference. Being a lifeguard allows you to serve your community through interacting and protecting the public each day. You will gain important skills. Not only will you learn skills that can quite literally save someone’s life, but you also gain skills such as leadership, teamwork, and conflict resolution, which will help you wherever you go in life. It’s an opportunity to create lifelong friends. Working and training as a team creates friendships that last a lifetime, and our team is welcoming to everyone! Friends made here have turned into roommates, study abroad travel partners, study buddies, and more. The job is fun and engaging, not boring! Being able to work at multiple pools and special events and just the nature of this job will never leave you bored. Each day, you get to work with different staff members, programs, and events. You’ll end each day with a smile. Leave each day knowing how valued you are! Lifeguards are trained to prevent aquatic emergencies, and each day you will get to leave your job knowing you made a difference and kept community members safe in the water.

How to apply:

Fill out an application online at their Lifeguard job listing.

Applicants with questions are encouraged to email Aquatics and Athletics Coordinator, Lexi Durbin, at acdurbin@bryantx.gov or call 979.209.5223.

