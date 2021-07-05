BRYAN, TX — It's official!

Today, the City of Bryan Fire Department celebrates its 150th anniversary. Established on July 5th, 1871, the local fire department was incorporated by the State of Texas as 'Hook and Ladder Company No. 1'.

According to the Bryan Firefighter's Association, back in those days, the department only consisted of one hand-drawn truck with six ladders, a few axes, a pull-down hook and chain... and 12 leather buckets.

"Thank you to all those that have paved the wave! Never Forget Lopez, Pickard, Wallace." the association shared via Facebook.

Today, the Bryan Fire Department employs over 135 full-time firefighters and staff that operate out of five different fire stations.

The department now also has specialized teams trained in building collapse, confined space, high-angle rescue, lost person/wilderness search, trench rescue, and water rescue.

