City of Bryan debuts interactive timeline to commemorate 150th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas — As the City of Bryan continues to celebrate its 150th anniversary, it had released a new interactive timeline highlighting the first half of Bryan's history.

"A walk through history" features six chosen-able eras of the city's history for visitors to explore and learn about. The first three were launched last week.

Guests can learn about Bryan from its' foundation in the mid-18-hundreds to the end of the roaring twenties.

The final three eras will be released in mid-Sept. and feature a wide array of stories of Bryans 150 years.

"We have tried to unearth stories that may have not seen the light of day ever or have not seen the light of day in many many decades," said Ken Smith, City of Bryan.

"So we're gathering information from the histories that have already been done, but we are also trying to do new research, we've talked to several people in the community that are sharing their stories for the first time."

The walk-through history timeline can be found online here.

