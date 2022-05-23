City of Bryan debuting sensory-friendly swim days this summer

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan is debuting sensory-friendly swim days, running the first Wednesday of every summer month.

Taking place at the Sadie Thomas Pool, the area will be transformed into "a conducive environment for individuals who need reduced exposure," said the city in a statement.

Officials hope that by removing added sensory issues like whistles, music, water features and large crowds they can prevent affected individuals from feeling overwhelmed.

"On these days we will have signage encouraging no yelling/loud volume, staff will limit whistles and music and water features will be turned off," said the city.

"We will also have extra staff present."

The first date is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

The event will also take place again, same time and place, on both July 6 and August 3.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to contact park officials at (979) 209-5528 to confirm as weather and system difficulties could impact operations.