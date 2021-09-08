City of Bryan celebrates 150 years with interactive museum

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan is celebrating 150 years with an interactive history museum. This is a collaborative effort between Carnegie History Center, the City of Bryan, the Brazos Valley African American Museum, Bryan ISD and some community members who have offered up their prized pieces of history.

"It is actually one of the first in person pieces of the City's 150th anniversary celebrations that we're doing," said Kristen Waggener, Communications & Marketing Director for the City of Bryan, Texas "it includes a little over 30 items that are from Brian's history. So it is not necessarily a comprehensive history of the community, but it is a peek into the culture and what living life and Brian was like over the last 150 years."

The exhibit show cases over 30 items from the city's past. Each item is also accompanied with an Q-R code which takes you to the 150th anniversary website, and has additional information about the object.

Waggener said, "So some of them might have oral histories that are attached to them. Some of them might have videos, some of the older newspapers, you can actually go on there and then blow it up and really read what was in those older newspapers. And so it's really an interactive experience to be able to learn a whole lot more."

The displays are located on the first and second floor of Clara B. Mounce Library and the first floor of the Carnegie History Center. Hours at Mounce Library are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours are the Carnegie History Center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.