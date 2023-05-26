City leaders plan new road developments for city of Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — New developments will soon be underway in Navasota.

City leaders are planning to fix over 50 streets to be reconstructed through a street and utility rehabilitation project across town.

The Yearly Street Maintenance project and the 2020 Bonded Capital Improvement Project will total $8 million.

“We’re taking around 30 roads around town that need new topcoat,” said Jon MacKay, graduate civil engineer, City of Navasota. “They need a bit of a new layer on top. The road itself is doing fine, but it’s a way for us to get a smoother ride and extend out the life of that road for the residents around town.”

The yearly street maintenance project will include 30 streets, totaling about four miles.

The city expects this project to be complete by the end of October 2023.

The 2020 bonded street and utility rehabilitation project will require more extensive repairs.

This will include around five miles of improved roads, three miles of new sewer lines, and three miles of new water lines.

That project is set to be completed before the 2024-2025 school year in August.

“We’re talking 50 streets,” said MacKay. “We’re talking 9 miles between these two projects so as we’re going through, we’re going to make sure we’re staying on Facebook, letting residents know what’s going on, when, what our phasing is, how we’re rolling forward through this project.”

Crews are currently exploring the streets that need major work but will not begin until school wraps up next week and construction is set to begin near John C. Webb Elementary School on Neal Street.

The City of Navasota is asking the community for their patience during these times as crews work around the clock for months to come to improve the city’s appearance and infrastructure.

To stay up to date with these city projects, you can visit the city of Navasota’s Facebookpage.

