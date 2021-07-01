Citizens' Prosecutor Academy accepting applications until Aug 6

BRYAN, TX — The Brazos County District Attorney's Office is currently accepting applications for their 2021 Fall Citizens’ Prosecutor Academy.

According to their Facebook, the Citizens’ Prosecutor Academy is an initiative that provides a unique insight into the role of the District Attorney’s Office.

Going behind the scenes, attendees will hear from local prosecutors about crimes that occur in the community and what is being done to remedy the problem.

Attendees will also learn about all aspects of our criminal justice system including, but not limited to:

• The Role of the Grand Jury

• The Ethical Role of the Prosecutor

• Criminal Trial Process

• Domestic Violence

• Crimes Against Children

• Local Gangs

• Capital Murder

There will be 9 sessions and the classes are on Tuesdays 6 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

Classes start on Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021, and end on Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021.

Applications can be received by emailing Melissa Carter at mcarter@brazoscountytx.gov and will be accepted through Aug 6, class size is limited.

