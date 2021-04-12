Cigarette allegedly sparks apartment fire, killing elderly Bryan man

BRYAN, TX — A Bryan man has been confirmed dead due to an apartment fire last Sunday night.

According to the Bryan Fire Department, on April 11, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle, near Peppertree Drive.

At the time of this publication, the identity of the 68-year-old victim remains unconfirmed as the investigation is still ongoing.

However, the Bryan Fire Department did confirm to KRHD 25 News, that preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a cigarette and fueled by oxygen tanks inside; both reportedly belonged to the victim.

Additionally, they stated the room which the victim was discovered had no smoke detectors installed. A common habit of habitual indoor smokers, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

It's reported by a fire department spokesman, that elderly man was bedridden and this allegedly prevented his wife from being able to help him escape. It's also being reported the wife, alongside another occupant of the apartment, were able to escape themselves.

The Bryan Fire Department was unable to confirm how many other apartments were affected by this fire. However, they stated that the American Red Cross was present to help out other residents of the 2-story fourplex building.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!