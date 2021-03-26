Churches join together to end food desert by planting community garden

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The wintery weather may have delayed two local church's efforts to launch a community garden.

But things are back on track... or dare we say, back on 'plant'!

"I don't know a whole lot about plants, but I like working outside."Janie Rodriguez of New Victory Temple Church shared with 25 News. Hoping, to help plant the new community garden for his place of worship and the community.

"I usually walkthrough here, hoping I'd find somebody working on it. Like 'Oh, something new.'" Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has been watching this community garden grow and stopped by when she saw members of New Victory Temple, and Christ United Methodist Church, working on it together.

"I love the end result when you plant it, whether it's still a seed or seedling. I love watching it grow," Marla Young, a gardener, and member of Christ United Methodist Church shared.

The year-round garden will be starting off with everything, from tomatoes to herbs.

New Victory started the community garden after Minister Renee Alsandor realized, that many members and neighbors either struggle with serious health issues or have limited access to fresh produce, and the children don't eat vegetables.

Members of Christ United Methodist joined in as a part of their 'Church has Left the Building' initiative.

"I'm excited about the harvest. I'm excited for the harvest and for the people who have diabetes and the people who really have medical issues that need these fresh vegetables. I am excited for them to get them," Sally Mckee, Christ United Methodist Church said.

Working their green thumb, but knowing that's not all they need to make the garden flourish.

"I put it all in God's hands. And if he wants it to grow. It will grow," Young said.

The plants will harvest as early as 60 days. When they are ready, the food will be given out to people in need.