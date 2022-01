SNOOK, Texas — The official lineup for the 2022 Chilifest has been announced.

The event is set to begin Friday, April 1 at Shiner Park.

Below, is the set lineup.

Friday, April 1:

Flatland Cavalry

Joey Greer

Kody West

Treaty Oak Revival

The Randy Rogers Band

Saturday, April 2:

Easton Corbin

Pecos

Koe Wetzel

Kolby Cooper

Tanner Usrey

The Rooftops

To purchase your tickets today, click here.