Child succumbs to injuries after tractor accident in Bryan

BRYAN, TX — A child in Bryan has succumbed to his injuries from an accident involving a tractor, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

On April 23, around 12:39 P.M. deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office were reportedly dispatched to an agency assist call involving a child that was injured by a tractor near the 9000 block of Mumford Rd.

Volunteers with the Fire Department were reportedly on the scene shortly before the deputies arrived. However, despite the lifesaving measures provided for the child, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to begin a preliminary investigation of the death. At this time, they are reporting this appears to be a tragic accident and will release further information at a later time.

