Chicken Oil Company makes plans to restore restaurant

BRYAN, Texas — The Chicken Oil Company released a statement on Sunday night letting customers know the reopening process will not be a quick one but they look forward to opening their doors again.

With plans to restore their restaurant, marketing director of Dixie Chicken, Adam Drake, shared how the process is going after the fire.

“They did their best and they did an amazing job of making sure that fire didn’t get past where it did and our back storage area," said Drake. "They did their job to make sure that everything in the kitchen and the dining area was saved."

While repairs continue to take place, Drake says the community support has helped uplift the restaurant during this difficult time.

“Honestly, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t shed a few tears reading how much the Chicken Oil Company means to people and I’m also one of those people," said Drake. "This is one of the first places I ever came and ate when I moved to town back in 2007 and it’s been such a part of my life even before I worked here and I absolutely love it.”

A place where people celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and other memorable moments, Drake is especially grateful for the outpour of messages on social media.

“Sharing your love and sharing your support and sharing your prayers," said Drake. "That means more to us than anybody could ever possibly know and thank you so much. We love being part of the Bryan- College Station community, love being part of Aggieland, and cannot wait to be back."

There is no current date set as to when The Chicken Oil Company will reopen its doors but there are plans in place to ensure this restaurant continues the legacy it has left on the community.