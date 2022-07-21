ChessNuts and Checkmates

BRYAN, Texas — The Clara B. Mounce Library is partnering with ChessNuts to give kids ages ten and up the chance to learn valuable life skills while also picking up a few tips and tricks from the game chess.

Young homeschool student, Aurroa Lovett is the mastermind behind the name of the club, the ChessNuts. She teaches new players and enjoys playing the game with others.

Lovett recommends two websites for kids to watch tutorials, brush up on their skills, and customize the game to their liking. Kids have the ability to change the background where they virtually play, adjust the colors of the board, and even more personalized features.

“Being able to know that other people are playing it in the community," Lovett said. "... If you are interested in chess, you can go to chesskid.com or chest.com.”

Books are being traded for chess pieces twice a month for these kids. The club formed a little over a year ago and has seen major growth from when it first began, reaching 30 participants at one point. Children have the chance to learn problem-solving skills, and how to plan ahead and strategize.

The ChessNuts Club is a free and creative way for the youth of the community to connect. Players are welcome to bring their own boards, but it is not required.

The ChessNuts welcomes kids across the Brazos Valley to join them on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find them in the meeting room on the second floor of the Clara B. Mounce Library.