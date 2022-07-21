Chamber of commerce seeking applicants to continue leadership program

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Are you seeking to get more involved in the community?

Well now is your chance! Applications are open for the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Brazos program.

The leadership Brazos program gives people in the community the chance to foster their knowledge and relationships with civic and business leaders.

Since 1983 the chamber of commerce is unifying the community and creating leaders.

”It’s just a great way to get to know those people in our community that are pushing the envelope that want to make this place great,” said Bret Richard, class of 2022 and leadership Brazos Coordinator.

About 40 applicants will be selected to embark on an overnight retreat followed by ten weeks of connecting with leaders across Brazos County.

”These class members not only get to associate and network among with themselves and form lifelong friendships and network, but then they get to meet the movers and shakers of the community,” said Glen Brewer, president and CEO Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce.

While building networks in the community these class members also gain a new understanding of civic leadership roles.

“Through our business leaders we want to develop people who are going to help lead our community through their businesses or through the government,” said Brewer.

And how to serve the community in many other ways.

"Maybe you don’t have the time or where with all to as a council member but there’s so many different things you can do in the city of College Station," said Richards. "You know to give back or to learn more, learn how to be more involved in the day-to-day running of college station."

Brewer the CEO of the chamber of commerce said there are no requirements for applicants.

“Really is for everybody and plus if you have a good mix in the program of the 40 candidates because you don’t want a group that is just like you, you’re not going to learn anything from people like you,” said Brewer.

Applications for the 2022 and 2023 leadership Brazos class will be due on August 5.