Century Square Parking Garage closed until Monday due to structural concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Century Square Parking Garage will be closed until Monday, Oct. 25 due to concerns regarding structural integrity.

The College Station Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night concerning a "collapse" within the garage.

Owners have been allowed to get their vehicles out of the unsafe garage in the meantime, according to the fire department.

However, no vehicles will be allowed to re-enter until the structure is marked safe by Texas A&M's Environmental Health & Safety Department.

As owners of the garage, the department is now leading this ongoing inspection.

This is a developing story.

