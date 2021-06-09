Watch
Century Square Cinema officially returns this summer, starting June 17

Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations
Century Square Cinema
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:49:03-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, they say everything's bigger in Texas! Including, how we screen our movies.

Over at Century Square Cinema this summer, every third Thursday of the month will feature a free movie screening outdoors.

Indeed, moviegoers are encouraged to come early to grab their seats or lay out their blankets under the twinkling lights of The Green.

Movies will begin at 8:45 P.M.

This free public event series will run from June 17 to Aug 19.

Below are the following scheduled show-times.

“Frozen 2” – Family Night
Thursday, June 17 at 8:45 p.m. (dusk)

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” – Girls Night
Thursday, July 15 at 8:45 p.m. (dusk)

“The Sandlot” – Family Night
Thursday, August 19 at 8:45 p.m. (dusk)

Location: Century Square – The Green (170 Century Square Dr. College Station, TX 77840)

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

