Celebrating Mother's Day in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Mother’s Day is around the corner and here are a couple of ideas on how you can celebrate your mom.

You can show mom some appreciation by giving her flowers or a trip to the salon and spa from local places here in Bryan and College Station.

Despite a slowdown in shipments, Nita’s Flowers is surpassing the delay and assembling hundreds of bouquets for this weekend.

“Mother’s Day this year has been crazy,” said Rhianon Whitney, Manager at Nita’s Flowers. “We did have issues getting flowers in this year because of all the rain and then the cargo and freight. It was just taking a lot longer.”

Nita’s Flowers had to ramp up production for Mother’s Day as soon as flowers were delivered.

“We’re a smidge behind but it’s going amazing,” said Whitney. “We had to start designing. We’re staying late, way later and Saturday, we’ll be here until the very last delivery is out.”

With only one delivery driver, Whitney came up with a solution to help production.

“We like mass produce, so we’ll like line drive it,” said Whitney. “We’ll like line up all these vases, and we’ll put the flowers next to them so you can do at least 10 vases in 20 minutes. We’ve got it down to a science.”

Rhianon says she had 150 orders for today and plans to see anywhere from 200 to 250 by the end of the day.

“We will keep going until we run out of flowers,” said Whitney. “Honestly, we’ll be here.

With mom’s flowers secure, she can also be pampered at the French Door Salon and Spa where they are just happy to serve clients as their business was affected by COVID.

“The last two years haven’t been good because of COVID and then people were scared to come in and get massages and facials so it’s nice to have that business back,” said Veronica Saragosa, owner, and sylist at French Door Salon and Spa.

Saragosa says they have already seen an increase in sales this week.

“We have a lot of women coming in too to get their services, pampering themselves for the weekend, giving themselves a little Mother’s Day treat,” said Saragosa. “We have two packages. Both of them include European facials and massages.”

The French Door Salon and Spa offers a one-stop shop for moms this weekend.

“This is a great spot for facials, massages, body scrubs, even if they want to get a haircut, want to change their hair color,” said Saragosa.

Nita’s Flowers will be open until late Saturday as well as the French Door Salon and Spa.