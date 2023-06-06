Celebrate Italian culture at the 1st Annual Festa Italiana in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN — Zeitman’s Grocery and Destination Bryan are proud to host the first annual Festa Italiana, a celebration of Italian culture [destinationbryan.com], presented by Cherry Ruffino Team and Readfield’s Meats and Deli.

This outdoor festival will take place in Downtown Bryan from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 , and will feature a variety of events and activities for attendees of all ages.

The Festa Italiana is a community event that aims to promote and celebrate Italian heritage and culture. This unique event offers visitors an opportunity to taste authentic Italian and Sicilian cuisine from some of the most popular Bryan restaurants, as well as various selections of wines from Messina Hof Winery.



The Festa Italiana will be a fun-filled day-long event for families and friends of all ages. From live music to kids activities and heritage displays to bocce ball tournaments, and even a pasta eating contest, there is fun to be had for all in Downtown Bryan.

"We are excited to bring a piece of Italy to Bryan, Texas," said Blake Zeitman of Zeitman’s Grocery. "Our team has worked hard to create an experience that is enjoyable for everyone, while also supporting the local economy and culture."

Proceeds from the event will go to Poggioreale in America’s College Scholarship program and other local charity organizations. Poggioreale in America, a 503(c)(3) co-founded by Ross Todaro and Tina Todaro Anderson (whose families both came from Poggioreale, Sicily). Their annual scholarship program awards funds to incoming and current college students.

To stay up to date with all the event developments, you are encouraged to follow us on Facebook [fb.me], where we will be sharing more about the vendors, menu options, and entertainment lineup. Come join us to explore the wonderful world of Italian culture, and make new memories with your fellow Texans!