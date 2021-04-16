Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosting Brazos Valley 'Giving Day' on April 29th

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Well, one Brazos Valley charity is planning to give big for residents still struggling from the Arctic blast and the pandemic.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is known for its philanthropy already in Bryan and College Station. In fact, last year, it gave away nearly $240,000 to residents struggling to make ends meet.

And this year, it's planning a "Giving Day" – open to all members of the community.

"We serve anyone," said John Paci, director of the Brazos Valley office, Catholic Charities of Central Texas. "And this giving day for catholic charities on April 29th is going to be for everybody. Not exclusive or inclusive for clients of ours."

Paci said the April 29th event is open to those in need, and those wishing to give back as well.

"We're going to be giving away breakfast and lunch – so have that on us," Paci said. "We have some special guest that will be appearing. Bishop Joe Vásquez will be there. Red-C Radio and other community partners and leaders will be in attendance as well."

The "Giving Day" will be held at 1410 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan on Thursday, April 29. Drivers and their passengers are welcome to swing by from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Paci said those unable to attend can still give back by visiting here.

Location: 1410 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan



