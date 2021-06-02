Cash or cows? Local $50 raffle lets you decide which prize you want to win

BRENHAM, TX — Attention Brazos Valley!

Beef on the Brazos is offering up a unique opportunity at a chance to own your very own herd of cattle.

From now until June 30, $50 raffle tickets are available to win twenty F1 Braford heifers. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation.

The cattle will be delivered free within 100 miles, or if the winner prefers, they will be delivered to Cattleman’s Livestock Auction in Brenham, with a check sent directly to the winner.

Tickets can be purchased through this website and money is securely taken through PayPal.

Once your order is received, a raffle ticket will be mailed to the address you entered under billing.

For those with a different billing address than your shipping address, you are advised to contact Ginger Moreland at office@wheretexasbecametexas.org after you place the order.

