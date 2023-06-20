Camp Millican impacting the environment and the youth in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Through arts, crafts and various outdoor activities, campers aged four to 14 are learning valuable life lessons at Camp Millican. Campers are coming from all over the state to the outskirts of College Station for Camp Millican.

"I'm hoping they feel comfortable to come out to the outdoors, feel comfortable doing the activities we're doing, fishing, paddle boarding, canoeing," Assistant Camp Director, Leanne Pollock said.

A local camp is wanting the next generation to appreciate nature and know how to care for it. There is a lasting impact it's having on kids and the environment.

In the outskirts of College Station, Camp Millican is getting campers close and personal with nature.

"Little frog, little frog, little frog," Knockle said.

Marivella Knockle and other campers say they enjoy digging in and getting dirty.

"I have fun and I catch a lot of bugs and I got to swim," Knockle said.

Immersing themselves in the outdoors has been a great way for children to discover the different roles wildlife play in ecosystems.

"Get the babies," she said.

Knockle said her favorite part has been learning about the insects she's finding.

"They are cute and they crawl, they have different colors, especially the rolly polies," she said.

"Camp Millican," all the kids shouted, is also a place where many campers go to step outside of their comfort-zones and try new things.

"I get to make new friends and learn new stuff, it's like school, except you get to be in the outdoors," she said.

Camp Director Brad Nelson said kids are excited to explore and learn. He said the hands-on experience will help them understand ways to properly take care of and appreciate the environment early on.

"We're giving them skills to take home right away. Identifying the water cycle, cloud identification, plant identification, the flowers," Nelson said.

There is still time to register, you can find more information about signing your kid up for Camp Millican here.