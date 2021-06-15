Camp Invention looking for volunteers for summer program

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Last year Camp Invention College Station was virtual and only had ten students enrolled in the summer program. This year, six times as many students signed up, which is great.

Only problem is - there are not enough volunteers.

Maddie Wilson immersed herself in the world of STEM as a kid at the Camp Invention Summer program.

"It was a fun camp, but I got to learn a lot especially in math and science," Maddie Wilson, volunteer, Camp Invention said.

As she aged out of the program, she became a volunteer leading the children, recreating a similar experience for students.

"Not only are you learning things yourself, going through the program. And learning about different sciences and adventures. You're also getting to watch children learn about that and really see their eyes open to the world of STEM," Wilson said.

The local chapter reached an all-high record for this year's upcoming program with about five dozen students enrolled.

"Parents want their kids to get out and have a great experience, this summer especially. And our program is called "Recharge." It's a great time to get kids excited about hands-on learning," Kim Lindenfeld, regional consultant, National Inventors Hall of Fame said.

The weeklong program starts next week, but the local chapter needs more volunteers. It's an experience that will also provide life skills.

"It's not just doing the things with the students. It's actually getting to direct them. Getting to redirect the students if they are kind of wandering off," Robert Wilson, director, Camp Invention said.

The program needs at least half a dozen volunteers. They are looking for high schoolers and up to fill the roles.

"To be role models so these elementary kids can look and see themselves in these positions in a few years."

The program starts on June 21 and lasts one week. Those interested in volunteering can email the director to get involved via aggieband89@gmail.com.

