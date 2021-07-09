Calvert ISD's head football coach officially announces he will be stepping down

CALVERT, TX — On June 28, the athletic director/head football coach at Calvert ISD, Ja'Marcus Ashley, announced he will be stepping down from his position.

An Aggie alum, Ashley attended Calvert ISD growing up and would go on to coach the Trojans for three seasons, reaching a 25-10 record and into the playoffs every year.

Prior to his announcement, Ashley was listed on Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine's best coaches under 40 in both 2019 and 2020.

With a heavy heart, I am announcing my resignation as Athletic Director/Teacher at Calvert High. Growing up, all we wanted to do was make sure Calvert was spoken highly of. She (Calvert) was all a lot of us had ever known. A lot of us may have grown up in broken homes, but together we made the most out of it. We never abandoned her. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly! Working in Calvert for me really solidified the notion that we have no control over the plans we make with God. They are primarily suggestions. You will do exactly what God has planned for you. I wish I could post all one million of the photos and videos I’ll always keep to remind me of just how blessed I was to be involved with such great kids. I gave everything I had. No, WE gave everything we had. I worked myself mentally and physically sick at times, but it was for a greater cause so I didn’t complain. The memories you guys have given me will always stay locked in my heart. I love each and every one of you, as you have left a valuable niche in my soul! To the parents, words can’t describe how grateful I am for the amount of trust you allotted me with. As long as they were with Coach Ashley, it was always yes. (But boy did I want y’all to say no at times ) I will forever be in y’all corner! We normally tend to ignore the signs God gives us when it’s time to move on. This I won’t do, no matter how hard it may be. No longer shall you look up to me, as we now see eye to eye! #BleedPurple Ja'Marcus Ashley

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

