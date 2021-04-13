Calvert Fire Station's COVID-19 vaccine clinic switching to Moderna

CALVERT, TX — The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department has announced they will not be distributing the Johnson & Johnson at their vaccine clinic on April 14.

Located at the Calvert Fire Station, officials have decided to follow the caution currently advised for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Instead, they will be distributing the Moderna vaccine.

Continuing with their drive-through format, the only difference for patients will be the need to register their information so that they can be contacted for their follow-up shot, 4 weeks later.

