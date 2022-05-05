Caldwell's public library looking for volunteer tutors for their adult literacy program

CALDWELL, Texas — The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell is looking for volunteers to help with their literacy program.

The library is helping adults improve their reading, assist in GED courses, and help with ESL.

Christine Riojas is currently taking her GED courses at Blinn College and shares why she decided to go back to school.

“I stressed to my kids to focus on their education because education would always get them open doors for them,” says Riojas, a student in the GED program. “I decided if I’m preaching this, then I need to do it myself so, at the age of 66, I’m in the GED program.”

Christine says she is benefiting from the tutoring services offered and plans to remain a student at the library until she has finished her GED program.

Community Relations Manager, Heidi Frazier, says tutoring can be a life-changer.

“I don’t think there’s any other program that could have such an impact on somebody’s life,” said Frazier. “You teach somebody how to read or read better, you can change their whole life forever.”

There’s no age limit when it comes to learning and Christine proves just that.

“I didn’t know my multiplications when I started so that’s what I’m learning,” said Riojas. “It’s a little hard [for] me because I’m old but other than that, I’m doing good. You know, I’m learning.”

At 66 years young, Christine is on track to finally getting her GED from Blinn.

“I love that it doesn’t matter how old the students are,” said Frazier. “We’ve seen students come in that maybe never finished high school. How fabulous is that? We’re just trying to provide an opportunity for them, to encourage them, to grow in their own lives.”

Pam Jones is one of the tutors and shared how important the program is.

“I try to relate to my students on an adult level,” said Jones. “I try to let them give me ideas as to what they need to learn or what they want to learn. It’s all a matter of being very respectful because I am dealing with a peer.”

Now, they’re seeing how successful the program has been within just a year.

“We care very much about the people that come in here,” said Frazier. “The volunteers meet with them. They’re required to meet an hour, a minimum of an hour a week in person. And it’s working. We’ve had three students now graduate and earn their GED within the past year, and we’re very proud of that.”

If you would like to become a tutor and help change lives, visit the Caldwell Library or call 979 567-3271 Ext x502.