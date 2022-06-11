Caldwell main street program kicks off summer music series

CALDWELL, Texas — Caldwell is kicking off summer with their annual live music series in hopes of raising money for their downtown Main Street improvement efforts.

"We focus almost exclusively on having a family-friendly event," said Lia Zaccagnino, Chair of Main Street Board.

With a mission to preserve the rich history of downtown, the Main Street Program seeks new ways to enhance economic development for historic downtown areas like Caldwell.

"Caldwell Main street program is part of main street Texas which is a state organization with the Texas Historic Commission and part of our mission is to enhance economic development and preservation of our historic downtown," said Zaccagnino.

Their summer concert series brings live music to the Caldwell downtown area and encourages tourists to explore all that the city has to offer.

”Showcase people because our community is off of the main highways and so not everyone comes on in to our downtown and sees the local businesses and the restaurants on the square and this is a perfect way to showcase our area,” said Zaccagnino.

This Saturday you can catch the people's choice playing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Caldwell square.

But if you’re unable to catch all the fun under the stars you’ll have two more opportunities this summer.

The Caldwell Summer Concert series will take place on the second Saturday of the month all summer long.

