Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Caldwell ISD student taken into custody after reportedly bringing a gun to campus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Caldwell ISD (Facebook)
Caldwell ISD.PNG
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:05:10-04

CALDWELL, TX — According to Caldwell ISD Superintendent, Andrew Peters, a middle school student has been taken into custody after bringing a gun to their CSHS/CHS campus.

The campus was on lock-down for about 2.5 hours and no injuries are being reported.

The student is in the custody of the Burleson County Sheriff's Office. According to Peter, the student had shown off the gun to another classmate in the bathroom. Following this, said classmate reported it and the weapon was confiscated.

The campus has since resumed a regular school schedule and will continue to interview more students regarding this matter.

"A thorough investigation by law enforcement and school officials are in progress and will be communicated when completed." wrote Caldwell ISD via Twitter.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.