Caldwell ISD student taken into custody after reportedly bringing a gun to campus

CALDWELL, TX — According to Caldwell ISD Superintendent, Andrew Peters, a middle school student has been taken into custody after bringing a gun to their CSHS/CHS campus.

The campus was on lock-down for about 2.5 hours and no injuries are being reported.

The student is in the custody of the Burleson County Sheriff's Office. According to Peter, the student had shown off the gun to another classmate in the bathroom. Following this, said classmate reported it and the weapon was confiscated.

The campus has since resumed a regular school schedule and will continue to interview more students regarding this matter.

"A thorough investigation by law enforcement and school officials are in progress and will be communicated when completed." wrote Caldwell ISD via Twitter.

