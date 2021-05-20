Caldwell ISD starts new summer program to give students an educational boost post-pandemic

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Students missed out on a lot of learning due to the pandemic.

But a Caldwell ISD is taking advantage of the summer to make up for it.

Schools out but the learning won't stop.

Brothers Michael and William Hayes are two students signed up for the new Caldwell Summer Camp this June.

"I thought well how awesome. They're creating some fun to learning and that's what these aged children need," Esther Hayes, Michael, and William's mom said.

Caldwell ISD partnered with Aggie STEM and is working with the local Boys and Girls chapter to give their k through 8th-grade students an educational boost.

"It all started out with us looking at how are we going to close the achievement gap with all this COVID loss of instruction," Dr. Alex Salazar, Assistant Superintendent, Caldwell ISD said.

"So of course in three weeks this summer, we can't make up for all the skills they've missed for the whole school year but we hope to make somewhat of a difference," Mary Margaret Capraro, co-director, Aggie STEM said.

The program will take place after summer school through the month of June. Students will be broken up by grades, learning things like robotics to coding.

"Everything thing that we are going to do is hands-on. No lectures," Capraro said.

And it's not just for students who struggled academically.

"We wanted to be able to change the narrative. When we start looking at instruction in the summer. All the students can benefit," Salazar said.

William and Michael's mom appreciate the school district for extending the learning opportunities for her boys.

They're taking that extra initiative to give our kids something in the summer that while it's fun, it's also educational and can help them make up some of that lost time," Hayes said.

Caldwell ISD hopes to make this summer camp an annual program.

