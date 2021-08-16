Caldwell ISD hosted COVID-19 testing drive-thru before school year begins

CALDWELL, Texas — For many schools in our area, students and staff will be walking through their schools' doors Tuesday bright and early.

Districts are preparing in a number of ways, with safety and precaution in mind.

District-wide almost 2,000 students will be walking through the doors in Caldwell Tuesday.

"I think taking every precaution we can to help keep our kids healthy and our staff healthy and schools open, we are going to do what we can," Tracy Ayers, Caldwell ISD's District Nurse said.

Similar to last year, the district held drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday with rapid testing, exclusively for Caldwell ISD students and staff.

"Before we get ready to go back into the school... We thought we would offer an opportunity for parents to bring their kiddos by or for staff members to come by," Ayers added.

Ayers says some parents are concerned, while others are simply cautious, regardless of the reasoning, the importance of testing remains.

"Even today, the first few people that we tested actually came back positive and didn't know that they had symptoms... maybe hadn't been in close contact... it's a couple of students that may have showed up to school tomorrow with COVID and not even known it," Ayers said.

Eliminating the spread with a quick test, this great-grandmother is so thankful for this proactive approach.

"Because of all of the kids... we gotta protect everybody, not just the kids... but everybody," Ethel Mitchell a great-grandmother and Caldwell resident said.

Ayers, the district nurse, says while they are not requiring testing, all of their campuses have rapid tests available on-site, if needed.

"I think we are one of the few districts in this area that are actually providing the rapid tests. I found this last year, being in such a rural area, testing is not readily available like you might find in Bryan College Station. We utilized it a lot last year," Ayers said.

While this nurse would have liked to see more traffic come in for the event, she says with the turnout that they did have, it was well-worth even catching a few cases.

