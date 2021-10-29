Caldwell High School pep rally 'postponed' after 4 students arrested

CALDWELL, Texas — A planned Caldwell High School pep rally is canceled as four volleyball players face felony charges for allegedly stripping their teammate and exposing her genitals on a school bus.

Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters told 25 News the administration "had safety concerns" for the Friday event.

Peters did not say if the concerns were related to the alleged incident.

This comes as four students, Katherine Hart, 18, Marina Brinkman, 17, Sophie Goodman, 17, and Kadie Hartman, 17, are charged with indecency with a child.

Peters said the pep rally would be postponed until next week as a precaution.

According to the arrest affidavits, the incident happened Sept. 21 on the team’s way home from a game in Bell County.

The bus was on Hwy. 190, about 10 minutes from the Dairy Queen in Cameron.

The pep rally was related to Friday's football game in Caldwell against Lorena.

