Bush School Culture Exchange Market and Events

Starting Sunday, March 26, Texas A&M students and the public will have the chance to honor a different culture and background thanks to the hard work for 13 Bush School peers. In January the group went to Mexico to meet and bond with local women who make incredible crafts, including footwear.

Jaclyn McJunckin, a second year Masters student, said the capstone all began as strictly research in 2020. It is now transforming into a nearly week long series of events and class visits from DAVA Artists.

“We have many events all over campus and across Bryan-College Station, so a lot of coordinating and collaborating and making friendships with these various people,” McJunckin said.

She said public service has always been her calling and these events serve as ways to bridge the market, form relationships, and empower women. You will be able to see how the shoes are made at the market and hear stories directly from the ladies who make them.

“They’re shoes that are a part of an indigenous group of artisan shoemakers, who are employing mostly women within their shop and that helps those women sustain economic autonomy and independence within their communities,” she said.

The classroom visits may be wrapping up, but there are several events still taking place. Be sure to check them out, they're free and fun for the whole family.