Bush Legacy organizations set to celebrate 3rd annual Bush Day of Service

COLLEGE STATION — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum announced the third annual George and Barbara Bush Day of Service commemorating President and Mrs. Bush’s birthday month by celebrating their lifelong commitment to public service.

The six organizations charged with carrying on the legacies of President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush will be volunteering in their local communities during the month of June.

These six independent entities include the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, The Bush School of Government & Public Service, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Points of Light, and Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

These organizations are committed to fostering the ideals and values that were driving forces in the lives of George & Barbara Bush. The Bushes left a blueprint on how to make a difference in the lives of all Americans through education, public service, literacy, volunteerism, and acts of character and inclusion.

The staff of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, and The Bush School of Government and Public Service, will participate in a day of service at the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Thursday, June 8.

Organizations and individuals are encouraged to find a way to volunteer in their communities this month to honor the legacy that President and Mrs. Bush left behind.

About the Brazos Valley Food Bank:

The Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB) is a central food distribution site that unites food donors, volunteers, and hunger-relief agencies to supply millions of meals to tens of thousands of unique individuals each year. With a vision of a hunger-free Brazos Valley (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson and Washington Counties), BVFB invests in strategies, programs, personnel and infrastructure that help Solve Hunger Today (Food for Pantries, Mobile Food Pantries, Backpack Programs, Senior Bags, School Based Food Pantries, and Food Insecurity Screen & Intervene strategies), as well as End Hunger Tomorrow (Benefits Assistance, Nutrition Education programming) and programs that prevent hunger altogether, like Together We Grow.