Bush Birthday Tribute celebration set for June 12

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum announces the annual Bush Birthday Tribute celebration. Join us on Monday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the rotunda at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, as we honor what would have been the 99th birthday of President Bush (June 12), and Mrs. Bush's 98th birthday (June 8). Museum visitors are invited to join in the festivities with free birthday cake, popcorn, and refreshments in the rotunda.

Guests are encouraged to don their crazy socks and pearls as we celebrate the lives and legacies of President and Mrs. Bush. There is no cost to participate in the festivities in the rotunda, but regular museum admission will apply.