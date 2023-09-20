Burn bans still in effect across the Brazos Valley despite recent rainfall

FRANKLIN, Texas — The summer hasn’t been kind to parts of the Brazos Valley.

Dry and hot conditions have led to high fire danger across the area.

Ron Dornak lives near Franklin, and says residents need to follow burn ban laws while they’re in effect or face the consequences.

“I’m a firm believer that if you get caught setting fires in a darn burn ban, maybe it will stop some of this stupidity," Dornak said.

In Franklin over the weekend, on Old Hickory Grove Road, a brush pile quickly turned into a large grass fire that took multiple agencies including the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department to put out.

“That fire, unfortunately, got into his neighbor's pasture and it ended up burning 20 acres of grazing land in total," said Assistant Chief of the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Tyler Aaron.

"That’s somebody’s livelihood, that’s somebody’s money, that got obliterated by fire."

Currently, the Brazos Valley area is still entirely under a burn ban.