Burleson County to celebrate its 175th birthday by collecting items for a time capsule

CALDWELL, TX — Burleson County turns 175 years old this week, and the county historical commission has something special planned to mark the occasion.

On Mar. 24, 1846, Burleson County became an official Texas county. Since then, people of many cultures, colors and careers have made this little piece of land on the Brazos River what it is today.

“I think people know their family histories really well in this county," said Tammy Kubecka, chairperson for the Burleson County Historical Commission. "And I think a lot of this is because of the Czech immigration and German immigration... but it’s the same with the Black community and Hispanic community.”

To celebrate this birthday, the Burleson County Historical Commission is collecting pieces for a time capsule, which will be opened in the year 2046.

"We are collecting items from either groups, individuals, organizations, county offices and officials, in the form of a letter or a picture," said Amy Jurica-Hinnant, an organizing Historical Commission member. "Because we want to have a lot and represent a lot of people from all over the county.”

The capsule will consist of an antique suitcase, meant to represent the concept of 'traveling through time.' It will be kept at the Burleson County courthouse in Caldwell, which hosts the local history museum on its first floor.

Typically, the Historical Commission would host local third-grade classes at the museum during this time of year, in observance of Burleson County heritage week. Instead, due to social distancing needs, students will take a virtual tour of the museum this Friday.

"We’re asking [the children] to write a letter to their future selves," said Jurica-Hinnant. "The time capsule will be opened 25 years from now, so we’re asking them to write a letter. They’ll be about 33 or 34 years old in 25 years.”

Jurica-Hinnant said she hopes these letters will touch and inspire the future peoples of Burleson County, noting that she herself was touched when she once received a letter that her deceased father had written to his future self as a young Caldwell High School student in 1960.

"It was so moving to read in his handwriting his words about himself as a high school student, and [about] his predictions about his life, which came true," she commented. "It was very touching and moving to me.”

The Burleson County community has through April 30 to submit photographs and paper items for the time capsule.

This can be done by visiting one of several locations around Caldwell, including the county judge’s office in the courthouse, and the chamber of commerce headquarters on N Main Street. Or, drop-offs can be facilitated by contacting the Burleson County Historical Commission on their official website.

