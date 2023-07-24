Burleson County enters burn ban as conditions remain dry

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — As conditions get drier and temperatures continue to soar, counties like Burleson are doing their best to prevent wildfires from starting from a simple spark.

Duane Strange, Emergency Management Coordinator, told 15ABC what officials look for when issuing these bans.

“We look at what we can actually see, like what does the ground and grass look like and what the weather may look like in the future," Strange said.

"We aren’t as bad at this point as we were [in 2022] but it’s heading that way pretty quickly.”

Officials with Burleson County Emergency Management want to remind residents burning of any kind such as tree limbs and trash is prohibited until further notice.

Activities that give off sparks such as welding need a water source available to prevent the chance of starting a fire.