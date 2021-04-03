Burleson County deputies attempting to locate vehicle that allegedly ran into business

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting DPS in locating a vehicle that allegedly ran into a business early Saturday morning.

According to the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle ran into and did extensive property damage at a business on HWY 36 near Lyons.

The vehicle of interest is described as a GMC, possibly a 2500.

The vehicle will be missing mirrors, have front end damage and possible a busted passenger window, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle is described as having a loud exhaust.

If you recognize or if you see this vehicle, please contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

