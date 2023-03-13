Burleson County Community Garden Project planting seeds of happiness & hope

CALDWELL, Texas — The Burleson County Community Garden Project is gardening with a purpose. One community member says they're not just planting seeds of happiness but hope for the future as well.

As soil distribution begins, project leader Sam Johnson said the keys to gardening are to keep things simple and sustainable. He also said he is encouraged to see so many community members care about being involved.

“I had many people tell me I had this thought at the beginning of the year to try and do a community garden," Johnson said. "They didn’t know how to do it. I just feel like I’m a conduit for those people, for those dreams, and what they’re thinking. It’s not about me. It’s about what everybody else is doing."

Mark Boldger, a project volunteer, said the 17 garden tubs across Burleson County will give individuals, especially seniors, the independence to grow their own vegetables and fruits of the community's labor.

“I’m so excited to see so many of the youth who have signed up," Boldger said. "It’s been the one thing Sam and I have been astounded at are how many of the young are signing up, saying 'count me in.'"

Rhonda Tomasi, the project manager, said the project will fight food insecurity and is a way for people from all walks of life to form connections. She said volunteers as young as 5th grader want to dig in and help make a difference.

“We have relationships with people who are unique, they’re passionate, and they’re involved, and they want to volunteer, they want to give,” Tomasi said.

If you would like to get involved with the Burleson County Community Garden Project, their next monthly meeting will be at the Caldwell Civic Center Tuesday, March 14.

Johnson said he is very thankful for community members donating items and partnerships, like Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, showing support for the efforts by sponsoring the garden soil.

You can also find more information about the project here on its Facebook Page.