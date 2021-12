The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Blake Edward Robinson who was last seen over a month ago on Thanksgiving day.

Robinson is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, according to authorities. He was last seen Thursday, Nov. 25 near County Road 443 at the Brazos River in Burleson County.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (979) 567-4343.