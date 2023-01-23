Burglary suspects wanted for stealing thousands from Brazos Valley Hindu temple

NAVASOTA, Texas — The search continues for two burglary suspects wanted for stealing thousands of dollars from a Brazos Valley temple.

Surveillance video shows the individuals burglarizing the Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley in the early morning hours of January 11.

The individuals stole the temple's donation box and a safe, with the estimated value totaling thousands, according to the Brazos County Crime Stoppers.

The Hindu congregation had just celebrated its 25th anniversary last year - throwing a three-day celebration to honor the accomplishment.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the burglars.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS).