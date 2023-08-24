BTU starts new program to help customers pay bills

BRYAN, Texas — BTU is starting a round-up program where customers can choose to donate money toward those struggling with their electricity bill.

Customers can choose to round up their bill to the nearest dollar, set a dollar amount to donate each month or donate a one-time amount, which goes toward the fund called the Powershare Program.

Those in need of utility assistance must have a certain level of income and be a BTU customer to qualify to receive help, but anyone can make donations.

BTU Public Information Officer Meagan Brown says although the program hasn't began yet, she hopes it will make an impact.

"We're really excited to grow the program. I know it seems like it may not be much because it's cents on the dollar that we'll be collecting most of the time, but if we all collectively donate, a little adds up to a lot," Brown said.

The program starts Aug. 29, but those who want to donate can sign up online or contact BTU customer service.

People in need of assistance can sign up via the Catholic Charities of Central Texas website who will accept applications and disperse the funds.